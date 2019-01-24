× Fantasy Playhouse presents ‘Akeelah and the Bee’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater will open on Feb. 15 with their rendition of “Akeelah and the Bee.”

About

11-year-old Akeelah spells words because her daddy taught her to, not because she’s trying to get a reputation as “the Brainiac”. After she wins her school’s bee, she buckles down and studies hard for Nationals against all kinds of odds: bullying friends, gun violence outside her window, and the ongoing mourning for her father. Audience members will cheer Akeelah’s triumphant journey about the transformative (t-r-a-n-s-f-o-r-m-a-t-i-v-e) power of education, adult mentors, and friendship.

This production is recommended for ages 9 and up.

Where: VBC Playhouse, 700 Monroe St. SW.

When: February 15th – 17th and 22nd – 24th.

Friday Night shows at 7:00pm; Saturday and Sunday at 1:30pm and 5:00pm.

Group discounts available