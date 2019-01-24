Fantasy Playhouse presents ‘Akeelah and the Bee’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater will open on Feb. 15 with their rendition of “Akeelah and the Bee.”
About
11-year-old Akeelah spells words because her daddy taught her to, not because she’s trying to get a reputation as “the Brainiac”. After she wins her school’s bee, she buckles down and studies hard for Nationals against all kinds of odds: bullying friends, gun violence outside her window, and the ongoing mourning for her father. Audience members will cheer Akeelah’s triumphant journey about the transformative (t-r-a-n-s-f-o-r-m-a-t-i-v-e) power of education, adult mentors, and friendship.
This production is recommended for ages 9 and up.
Where: VBC Playhouse, 700 Monroe St. SW.
When: February 15th – 17th and 22nd – 24th.
Friday Night shows at 7:00pm; Saturday and Sunday at 1:30pm and 5:00pm.
Tickets available at http://fantasyplayhouse.com/our-season/buy-tickets/
Group discounts available