Cullman Police search for robbery suspects

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police are searching for two people who they say robbed a Chevron early Thursday morning.

Police say the crime happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Chevron station near the intersection of I-65 and Hwy 278. Police say one suspect robbed the cashier and stole from the business while the other unsuccessfully tried to steal the store’s ATM. The cashier was assaulted and treated on the scene according to authorities.

Police say the duo was driving a red 2001-2004 Hyundai Sante Fe. They add the vehicle was damaged near the front passenger door when one of the suspects tried to use a tow strap to dislodge the ATM.

Surveillance video shows both suspects wore masks and gloves during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 256-775-7170 or by sending Cullman Police a private message.