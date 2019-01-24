× Crews searching northern Lauderdale County after reported sighting of escaped inmate

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were searching Lauderdale County near the Tennessee state line at midday Thursday for an escaped inmate.

Authorities were searching an area of Lauderdale County Road 100 near County Road 87 after a possible spotting of Corey Davis.

Search dogs were being brought in from Limestone County to help search the area.

Davis escaped Wednesday night from the St. Clair Correctional Facility, where he was serving a life sentence.

After being charged in connection with several kidnapping and rapes, he pleaded guilty to human trafficking in November 2017.