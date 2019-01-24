Broken equipment and dirty ice maker in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Logan's Roadhouse

16132 Athens-Limestone Blvd, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 81

The inspector found cracked/broken plastic food bins and lids

Handsink water held at less than 100F°

Not reheating food to 165F° prior to hot holding

All violations were corrected.

_______________________________________________________

Madison County

Wendy's

11300 County Line Rd, Madison, AL 35756

Score: 83

Handsink water held at less than 100F°

Lack of chemical test strips with color chart

Dirty ice maker

All violations have since been corrected according to the manager.

__________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Winner

Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza

107 A/B Brookridge Dr, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 98

Many people know the delicious smell and taste of Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza from either visting their Campus 805 location or their location in Madison on Brookridge Drive.

Their pizzas come with a variety of toppings like the infamous Tommy G -- with pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, fresh baby spinach, and basil. The aroma of pizza blistering in a wood fire oven is absolute bliss.

Want to try something else? Grab a fresh salad or lasagna with a complex and harmonious blend of flavors. They also make their own pasta in house!

If you're looking for something sweet, you can grab some homemade ice cream with an adult twist or you can make it kid-friendly. Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza is sure to have something everyone will love.