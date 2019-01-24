Birmingham Zoo offering federal employees free admission during government shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Zoo offers free admission to all federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.

Visitors must show valid federal government employment ID at any Zoo ticketing booth to redeem this special free admission.

Activities include: watching a sea lion demonstration (daily), Predator Zone lion training (weekends) and even more!

“We want federal workers to feel that we support them and their families during the government shutdown by making sure they have access to fun educational experiences at no cost to them,” said Birmingham Zoo CEO & President, Chris Pfefferkorn. “The Zoo is hoping to provide some relief to those furloughed and encourage an enjoyable alternative with family-friendly activities and programs. We are committed to the community and strive to maintain those meaningful connections.”

The Birmingham Zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the Zoo and upcoming events, visit www.birminghamzoo.com