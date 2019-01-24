× Authorities search for missing woman, partially submerged vehicle discovered in creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a woman after a vehicle was discovered partially submerged in a creek by a homeowner on Murphy Hill Road in Madison County. While investigators were at the scene, family members arrived and notified officers that the vehicle was their relative’s and she was missing.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 57-year-old white female believed to be wearing red polka-dot pajama bottoms, a matching housecoat, and a tank top.

Authorities are not releasing the woman’s name but say she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement efforts were concentrated on the area surrounding where the vehicle was found in the creek. They used helicopters and drones in aid of the search.

Officials say the water level of the creek was higher and faster last night due to the recent rain. The Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad searched the waterway.

If you have seen a woman matching this description, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256)722-7181.

