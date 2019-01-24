× Authorities search for escaped serial rapist from Lauderdale County

ST. CLAIR, Ala. -The Alabama Department of Corrections says a serial rapist from Lauderdale County has escaped from prison.

Corey Davis escaped from the Saint Clair Correctional Facility on Wednesday, January 23rd where he was serving a life sentence.

Davis is 5′ 6 ” and weighs 150 lbs. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing his inmate state whites when he escaped.

The inmate escape report has conflicting information about when he escaped.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

Davis was arrested in 2016 and indicted on a number of crimes in Lauderdale County, including human trafficking, kidnapping, rape, sexual torture, burglary and impersonating a police officer.

WHNT News 19 reported several in 2016 about multiple incidents investigators called serial rapes, that happened throughout the month of June.