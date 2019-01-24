× Alabama congressional delegation calls for bipartisan end to government shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new CBS poll has found that that 71 percent of Americans say a border wall is not worth a government shutdown.

But there could be movement Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is at the center of budget negotiations, has expressed disappointment over the shutdown.

He`ll be sponsoring the measure called for on Saturday by President Trump — with border wall funding and some DACA relief.

He hopes Democrats will support the bill.

“For the good of the country, I encourage my Democratic colleagues to either join us in passing this legislation or come to the negotiating table with constructive solutions of their own,” Shelby said. “Saying no to everything will not move our country forward.”

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said this shutdown has been unique.

“Because it revolves around one particular issue,” he said. “And you can’t cut the baby in half. You either have a wall or you don’t have a wall.”

During a visit to Huntsville over the weekend, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said federal workers and contractors should not be held hostage over politics.

But the politics were on full display Wednesday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again telling President Trump he couldn’t use the House chamber for his State of the Union address, until the shutdown ends.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, expressed frustration with that decision.

“This unprecedented attempt to muffle the President may appease the radical, Socialist base of the Democrat Party, but it hurts America and symbolizes how dysfunctional a Socialist Democrat House of Representatives has made Washington,” Brooks said Wednesday.

He also called for bipartisanship.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s first-time-in-history cancellation of a president`s State of the Union address shows how radical and hyper-partisan the Democrats have become, and undermines bipartisanship at a time America needs it the most,” he said.

Aderholt, who has seen several shutdowns, said he’s not clear on how this one will end.

“If you would have asked me 30 days ago, I would have said this would been long resolved, but here we are, over 30 days now, and we’re still no end in sight,” Aderholt said. “So I find it very complex, very puzzling, as to how this will end up.”