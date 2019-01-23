A Wind Advisory has been issued for several counties across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

Westminster Christian beats JPII behind a big night from Auston Leslie

Posted 12:21 am, January 23, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The number two team in class 3A, Westminster Christian Academy defended home court and beat Saint John Paul II Catholic 69-29. Senior Auston Leslie led the way for the Wildcats with 29 points through three quarters, and did not play in the fourth.