HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The number two team in class 3A, Westminster Christian Academy defended home court and beat Saint John Paul II Catholic 69-29. Senior Auston Leslie led the way for the Wildcats with 29 points through three quarters, and did not play in the fourth.
Westminster Christian beats JPII behind a big night from Auston Leslie
-
Midfield vs Westminster Christian – Playoffs: Round 2
-
Weaver vs Westminster Christian- Playoffs: Round 1
-
Westminster Christian vs. Lauderdale County – Week 8
-
Huntsville beats Decatur Heritage Christian in the Marvin Stone Classic
-
Stidham-to-Williams lifts Auburn past No. 25 Texas A&M 28-24
-
-
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office holds news conference on harassment lawsuit, but declines to comment
-
Oklahoma’s Murray edges Alabama’s Tagovailoa for Heisman
-
Severe weather threat prompts delayed school opening for Tuesday, November 6
-
Fast start helps No. 1 Alabama trounce Tennessee 58-21
-
Local high schoolers named to All-State Football Teams
-
-
Week 8 Top 5 Plays
-
Video shows Seattle Baskin-Robbins employee fight off robber armed with knife
-
The Latest: AP top player Murray adds O’Brien; Tua wins Camp