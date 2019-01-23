× Walmart launches grocery delivery service in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Walmart is taking the wheel to make grocery shopping even easier for customers in Huntsville. The retailer is expanding its popular grocery delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of Huntsville, and its outlying areas like Madison and Owens Cross Roads.

Use the code HOMEFREE The service officially launches on Thursday, Jan. 24, and customers can use the code HOMEFREE to get free delivery every single time they use the service until Feb. 1. The minimum delivery cost for the code is $50.

Here’s how it works:

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay a $9.95 delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Customers create their order online and a Walmart employee will select the items from the store shelves. When it’s ready for delivery, a delivery partner will take it directly to the custoimer’s location during the one-hour delivery window they chose.

Customers can use grocery delivery to purchase items outside the grocery aisle. Toys, baby, beauty, electronics and much more are also available for pickup.