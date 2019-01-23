Tracy Bailey Wins $319 For Her Class At Madison County Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - When you walk into Tracy Bailey's room at Madison County Elementary School things are a little different.

"She has no traditional desks in her classroom, everything is flexible seating." said Principal Amy Mason.

And there is a good reason.

"She is always looking for cute and innovative ways to kids excited about learning."

And it's working!

Mrs. Bailey is thankful for the recognition.

"It`s really nice to be appreciated and be thought of that way. It`s really great." said Bailey.

Here is her take on making the shift from a traditional classroom:

"Came across alternate seating and pitched to my principal that year and the scores skyrocketed. I changed my teaching style to what I knew in my heart was right. I started teaching definitely and kids just flourished. I have used it ever since. I don`t know what I would do if I had to go back to desks now."

It was the right move in helping her first graders excel.

"That can do anything they want to do. It`s their choice. I try to instill even in these little ones a sense of independence and giving that education and learning back to them so they are choosing where they want to go and where they want to sit in an alternate classroom so giving that ownership over their learning so it can follow them through and they have the confidence in their decision-making ability." said Bailey.