Teen turns herself in for wreck that killed 3 Wilson High School students

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The 17-year-old driver of a car that crashed last year and killed three students has turned herself in after being indicted for manslaughter.

Kate Boggus was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on three counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault for the April 2018 wreck that killed Braden Turner, Coby Hines, and Tyler Nelson.

Five teenagers were in the vehicle when it ran off County Road 30 near St. Florian, running through a wire fence and hitting a tree. The indictments from the January grand jury charged Boggus with recklessly causing the boys’ deaths by driving at an excessive speed.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office said Boggus turned herself in Tuesday and was released on $20,000 bond.