Search continues for those responsible in Shoals cat mutilation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – It’s a story that has gotten a lot of attention on social media the last 24-hours. A domestic cat found mutilated in a Muscle Shoals parking lot. Animal control officers continue to search for those responsible.

The discovery was made just after 8a.m. An employee of a Muscle Shoals restaurant arrived in the back parking lot only to find the upper torso of a cat.

Colbert County Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks responded to the call. “I have never seen one like this. This is my first.”

The torso was left in a parking space for all to see. Wilbanks says he couldn’t believe his eyes. Employees told him they didn’t think it was real at first.

“We took it to the veterinarian, and he verified it was a clean cut both ways,” Wilbanks explained. “The heart and lungs had been removed, and he said his opinion it was definitely done intentionally.”

Intentional animal cruelty is a felony in the state of Alabama. Wilbanks is working with businesses near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Woodward Avenue trying to find surveillance video of the culprits. As for who would do such a thing?

“I’m thinking maybe kids, an employee maybe that they fired, they’ve made mad,” said Wilbanks. “I think maybe the other part may end up in another business in a couple of days.”

Colbert County Animal Control is hopeful someone seeing this will come forward with information on who mutilated the cat.

A reward is being offered through Shoals Area Crime Stoppers for information which leads to an arrest. Tips can be phoned into (256)386-8685 or submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.