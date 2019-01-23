× Reports: ‘Cadillac’ Williams to return to Auburn as a running backs coach

AUBURN, Ala. – Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is headed back to the Plains. The former running back will be the Tigers’ next running backs coach, according to our news partners at AL.com.

He spent four seasons at Auburn on the Plains from 2001-2004.

Williams will take over for Tim Horton, who has been moved to an off-field role.

After leaving Auburn, Williams entered the NFL draft and was the fifth overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.