× Noise ordinance hot topic at Madison County Commission meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Residents say noise is still interfering with their lives despite approving a new noise ordinance in November.

This new ordinance made being “too loud” a class C misdemeanor and violators could be fined up to $500. But residents say the ordinance has changed nothing.

Wednesday morning the Madison County Commission held a special session to discuss the noise ordinance and hear from people with complaints.

One resident is concerned about a shooting range that’s being built across from his house. Another said the Huntsville Dragway is a problem. Some complained about dogs barking around their homes.

Madison County Commissioner Steve Haraway said he understands how frustrating these noise complaints can be and he hopes the County Commission can help.

“That seems to be one of the biggest noise issues we have. If it’s just constant barking 24 hours a day, seven days a week, then we’ve got to address that,” said Haraway.

Haraway said he wants this noise ordinance to be fixed soon, but there’s a lot to it and it could take some time.

“I think it’s something that we’ve got to really look at and move forward slowly,” said Haraway. “I think if we just go in there and just put kind of a cookie cutter type of ordinance together then we’re going to cause some problems with some people that are doing business through the county.”

Commissioners formed a committee to begin working on the problem before the meeting ended, and they hope to get started on finding a resolution soon.