New Athens High School is bustling on students’ first day of class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wednesday marked students and faculty’s first day of class at the new Athens High School.

“We’ve been waiting a long time, but I think everyone agrees it’s been worth the wait,” said Chris Hamilton, Athens City Schools Director of Communication.

The brand new Athens High School was buzzing Wednesday morning with students finding their way to class in the new $60 million campus that has been 10 years in the making. The old school just wasn’t in the shape the city needed it to be for continued growth– because as Athens grows, people look for recreation, community, and especially education.

“The main questions we’re getting is, ‘Help me find my classroom’ and ‘Where do I park?’,” Hamilton said.

These understandable questions had some students running behind schedule just a bit, but otherwise, everyone is expected to get familiar with these new, grand hallways quickly.

“So we’re just here helping students maneuver their way, figure out where they’re supposed to go, but otherwise it’s going very smoothly,” Hamilton said.

Today students are resuming their normal class schedules, will attend regular after-school activities, and soon– all of the newness will become their new normal.