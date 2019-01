× Madison County teen charged with making threat toward school in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. – Police said they are charging a child from Madison County with making a terrorist threat toward a high school 130 miles away.

Alabaster police said they have determined the juvenile called in a threat of violence to Thompson High School in Alabaster on Jan. 10.

Police said they worked with the Huntsville Police Department on the case.

They did not say what may have led the juvenile to call in the threat.