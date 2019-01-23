Madison County district 6 gets first new road in 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A road in the Oakwood Community of Madison County that had major problems—unpaved, rutted out, and washed away from rain—has been rebuilt from the ground up.

Madison County Commissioner JesHenry Malone says Carlean Drive is the first county road built in district 6 in over 20 years.

“So when I first came into office this last March, one of the things I did was I conduct several town halls just to kind of get a feel on where the district was and some of the needs of the constituents of district 6. One of the needs from one of the constituents in district 6 was a county road built in their neighborhood,” says Malone.

The new road stemmed from a resident seeking help from her commissioner.

“They had been using this road that was really off the beaten path and they were having to drive through ruts, mud holes and every time it rained the road would wash off into this lady's front yard. She came to our office and expressed that she had been trying to get something done on this county road for quite some time and had not had any success,” says Malone.

Malone says the lack of road construction and improvements in the past is due to the lack of funding. He wants to keep road work on the top of his agenda going forward.

"So at the beginning of my term we decided we would shift our priorities and we realized that one of the things we had not done in district 6 in a long time was build county roads," says Malone.

The road connects to Harris road and will help residents in the neighborhood between Oakwood Road and Old Monrovia Road.

Malone says this is not the end of road building in district six. They are already considering other roads for improvement throughout the district.