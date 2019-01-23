× Huntsville man charged with murder for 2017 wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge connected to a 2017 wreck.

Jerome Leon Leslie, 39, was booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday afternoon after being indicted by a grand jury for murder, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. He was released early Wednesday morning after posting $30,000 bond.

Leslie’s accused of killing Ronald Creech, 33, of Toney, in a wreck on Triana Boulevard near Village Drive in September 2017.

A trial date has not been set.