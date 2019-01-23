× Furloughed workers receive free pet food from Huntsville organization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the government shutdown continues, more than 800,000 furloughed employees expect to miss their second paycheck this Friday.

The employees themselves are not the only ones feeling the impact, their families are also taking the hit and that includes their four-legged family members as well. The Greater Huntsville Humane Society, with assistance from the community, helped those families this morning by providing free pet food to furloughed workers.

“Right now, is a really important time for them to have the support of their pet,” said Shannon Siegel a Greater Huntsville Humane Society Employee. “In difficult times pets are so important for that sort of thing and we certainly wouldn’t want anyone to have to surrender their animal because they couldn’t feed the animal.”

The effort fed more than 100 pets today. The Huntsville Humane Society says that if the government shut down continues, they plan to distribute more food.

The Humane Society accepts pet food donations. They are open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The organization is located at 2812 Johnson Rd SW B, Huntsville, AL 35805 and their phone number is (256) 881-8081.