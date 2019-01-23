Flooding Possible: ‘Areal Flood Warning’ Wednesday evening

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Flood Warning for Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Limestone, DeKalb, Cullman, Morgan, Moore (TN), Lincoln (TN) and Franklin (TN) until 11:30 PM Wednesday…

* At 523 PM CST, emergency management reported heavy rain and

flooding along County Road 122 near Sylvania in DeKalb County. Rainfall amounts of

1 to 2 inches have fallen, and additional amounts of one half to

one inch are possible, mainly east of Winchester to Scottsboro to

Albertville. Runoff will cause some small creeks to go out of

their banks. Also, ditches and fields that are flooding may pour

onto some roadways.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Albertville, Cullman,

Scottsboro, Hartselle, Fort Payne and Boaz.