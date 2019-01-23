× Champy’s Chicken to open restaurant in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Champy’s Chicken plans to open a fourth Alabama location in Madison this spring.

The Chattanooga-based fried chicken restaurant will be located in the old Bison’s Cafe, located at 8020 Madison Blvd.

In addition to chicken, Champy’s serves up tamales, fried green tomatoes, red beans and homemade gumbo.

Champy’s also has locations in Muscle Shoals, Daphne and Alabaster.

The restaurant was founded in Chattanooga in 2009. The Madison location, which is expected to bring 120 jobs to the area, will be the eighth restaurant for the chain.