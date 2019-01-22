× Woman stabbed in Tuscumbia apartment

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A woman was stabbed late Tuesday morning near Deshler High School, according to police.

The woman called 911 from her apartment on North Dickson Street around 9:30 a.m. and reported she had been stabbed, Tuscumbia police said.

The woman was taken to Helen Keller Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They did not release her name.

Schools in the area locked down for about an hour while police worked on the scene. The lockdowns were lifted before noon.

Police said they were developing a suspect in the case.