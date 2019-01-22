Wind Advisory: a rainy, windy Wednesday ahead

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Wind Advisory ending at noon Wednesday for the highlighted counties in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee:

The advisory is for strong winds ahead of a cold front: sustained around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible!

Rain gets steadier and more widespread Wednesday morning, but the heaviest rain holds off until the afternoon and early evening. We still expect around 1″ to 2″ of rainfall through Wednesday night, and there is a small, small chance of some snow flurries or sleet as the rain ends (no accumulation). It turns colder behind the rain! Expect highs in the 30s and 40s with a brisk north wind Thursday and another hard freeze Thursday night.

-Jason

