× School bus involved wreck causes traffic on Hwy 231

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A school bus and another vehicle were involved in an accident at the intersection of Hwy 231/431 and Wells Road.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people from the school bus were injured in the crash and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries.

A second bus arrived to take the students to their stops.

Authorities said the roadway was blocked and asked for motorists to consider alternate routes. Huntsville police were at the scene to assist with traffic control.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.

Accident involving a school bus at 231 and Wells Road. Blockage to the roadway, consider an alternate route. — Dispatch Madison County AL Sheriff's Office (@mcsoDispatchAL) January 22, 2019

Update on school bus accident. 3 minor injuries from the bus that will be trans for eval at a hospital. No other injuries. A 2nd bus is there to complete the transports. @ALEAprotects will investigate. @HsvPolice assisting with TC. @WAAYTV @waff48 @whnt @rocketcitynow @aremkus1 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 22, 2019