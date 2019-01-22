School bus involved wreck causes traffic on Hwy 231
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A school bus and another vehicle were involved in an accident at the intersection of Hwy 231/431 and Wells Road.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people from the school bus were injured in the crash and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries.
A second bus arrived to take the students to their stops.
Authorities said the roadway was blocked and asked for motorists to consider alternate routes. Huntsville police were at the scene to assist with traffic control.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.
34.851419 -86.571396