× Mediterranean restaurant Fresko Grille coming to Stovehouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The newest addition to Stovehouse was announced Tuesday.

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate confirmed Fresko Grille, created by Huntsville’s Abrahim Hassan, will serve a long list of traditional Mediterranean dishes such as falafels, beef, and chicken, shawarma, Kafta kebabs, to name a few.

Restaurant visitors can pick several items off the menu to create their own bowls and wraps.

Hassan called the restaurant family-friendly, adding in a news release, “guests can see the food being cooked and prepared right in front of them” and “the menu will include rotating specials so you can always come back and try something new.”

The new restaurant will open later in the spring.