Drugs, tobacco and weapons found during Marshall County Jail sweep

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said a sweep of the Marshall County Jail over the weekend turned up contraband that included cell phones, heroin and methamphetamine.

Sims said workers have been busy in the last week cleaning the jail, taking out trash and making repairs. Officers also swept the building for contraband and turned up meth, heroin, improvised weapons, rope, cell phones and chargers.

“We now have a baseline of how we want our jail to operate,” Sims said.

Policies of random checks and searches will continue in an effort to keep contraband out of the jail, he said.

Visitation has been suspended at the jail in order to make some repairs in the visitation area and also to ensure inmate compliance, according to Sims.

“It’s a privilege,” Sims said. “We’re running a jail. We’re not running a Holiday Inn in this county.”

Some privileges that had been suspended during the jail cleanup are being reinstated, Sims said. Visitation would resume once repairs to the visitation kiosk were done, he said, probably sometime this week.