Man arrested for Saturday night murder in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities have charged a man with murder for the county’s first homicide of 2019.

Larry Lee Jones, 62, was booked into the Madison County Jail just before 3 a.m. Sunday on a murder charge.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was at his home on Yarborough Road Saturday night when he shot and killed Eric Arredondo, 28. Arredondo was on the front porch when deputies and paramedics arrived and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not say what happened leading up to the shooting.

Jones was released on $30,000 bond Sunday night.