Madison County’s DYW receives over $4000 at state program

MADISON CO., Ala. – Madison County’s Distinguished Young Woman was named second runner-up and received over $4000 in scholarships at the Alabama state program.

Lauren Scott is a senior at Huntsville High School and was named the local representative at the local DYW program last summer. She says it was an honor to represent Madison County at the state level.

I am so proud of the technological achievements, cultural richness, and economic opportunities that characterize our county. Madison County is home to a significant NASA presence and as an aspiring physicist, I was so proud to represent a county that pioneers scientific progress at the national level.

Scott received several awards and scholarships for college:

Second runner up: $2500

Scholastic: $1000

Talent: $800

Distinguished Young Women, formerly America’s Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that works to inspire high school senior girls to develop their potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.

Each year, rising high school seniors from the area join to compete in scholastics (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), physical fitness (15%), and self-expression (15%). With several categories, multiple participants are eligible to win scholarship money for the college of their choice.

The Madison County program is now accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2020, and you can apply now.

For more information on the DYW program, you can visit the national website or the local Madison County website and Facebook.