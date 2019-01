MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is discontinuing their Nixle alerts.

This comes as NIXLE has instituted a sizable users fee that we did not pay in the past. You may have seen in the news Athens PD went through this recently. We can not justify the cost when Twitter is free to agencies and users. https://t.co/97ahNg93cc — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 22, 2019

In the announcement, the Sheriff’s Office said the company had recently started charging a “sizable users fee,” and referenced Athens Police having to make a similar decision.

In place of Nixle, the Sheriff’s Office will now use a separate Twitter account for alerts.

Hello Twitter! #myfirstTweet — Dispatch Madison County AL Sheriff's Office (@mcsoDispatchAL) January 22, 2019