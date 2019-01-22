× License suspension hearing for Dr. Michael Dick now scheduled for March

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur area physician Michael Dick, who’s facing criminal charges for alleged harassment of patients and has had his medical license suspended since October, was set for a permanent license suspension hearing Wednesday.

But, the hearing has been continued to March 29, the counsel for the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners told WHNT News 19 Tuesday.

But Dick is still facing a three-front battle. His license is under threat, he’s facing an August trial in Morgan County Circuit Court on harassment charges involving former patients, and he’s facing a civil lawsuit.

Dick was found guilty in September in Decatur Municipal Court on a harassment charge and pleaded guilty to two others in order to appeal all 3 cases to the circuit court.

Dick is also the subject of a lawsuit that involves more than 20 former patients who allege he engaged in sexual misconduct against their wishes, in his office.

The license status issue arose following his conviction in September. In October, the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama suspended his license until the January 23 hearing. But, officials say, Dr. Dick waived the 120-day requirement for his hearing date, setting the stage for a March 29 hearing.

The hearing will be closed to the public, but it will look like a trial with both sides allowed to present evidence and witnesses.

Dick’s medical office in Decatur remains closed.