HEMSI upgrades patient transport system in all ambulances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) announced recently that every ambulance is now equipped with the Power-LOAD system for increased patient safety during loading and unloading.

“We’ve come from manually lifting the stretcher itself, wheels up off the ground, to where now the stretcher will actually lift the patient and help put them in the vehicle for us,” said HEMSI paramedic Britt Birdwell.

The new system improves the safety of the patient, but also eliminates the physical stress of lifting stretchers for paramedics. Because when helping patients of all sizes, years of that manual labor can take a toll.

“This should extend a paramedic’s lifespan exponentially,” Birdwell said. “We’re going from back problems to no problems.”

The system also keeps the stretcher completely locked in place, so that in the rare case of an ambulance crash, the patient would remain completely immobile.

The powered fastener system raises and lowers the patient cot for smooth loading and unloading at the touch of a button for greater patient comfort and safety.

The system can carry up to 700 pounds.

HEMSI has already installed the new Power-LOAD system in every ambulance in their fleet.