Help clear the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter for moving day

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter is moving to a new home on Roberson Road, and the city is offering discounted adoptions to clear out the shelter.

All pet adoption fees are $25 with free spay or neuter surgery if needed.

The shelter is currently located at 702 East College Street in Florence, and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For additional information contact the animal shelter at (256) 718-5171.