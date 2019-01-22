× Grab your paintbrush and explore the basics of watercolor in February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a good creative outlet? A local artist is offering a watercolor course he’s sure you’ll enjoy.

“Even if you can’t ‘draw a straight line’ and have never painted anything, you would benefit from this class,” said instructor Dennis Fakes.

During the course, participants will explore many aspects of watercolor – starting with the basics of art: drawing, form, color, design, etc.

Classes will be held at the Huntsville Art League on Feb 6, 13, 20, 27 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets for individual sessions are $25. Tickets for all four sessions are $70 for Huntsville Art League members and $80 for non-members. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Supplies include watercolor paints (tubes), brushes and paper. Specifics will be emailed to participants prior to class. If you prefer, supplies can be supplied for you for $20.

For more information, contact the Huntsville Art League by calling 256-534-3860 or visit their website at huntsvilleartleague.org.