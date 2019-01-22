Free 2 Teach celebrates “Million Dollar Day” in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County nonprofit, Free 2 Teach, celebrated “Million Dollar Day” on Tuesday, January 22nd. The organization is known for providing free school supplies to public school teachers.

Free 2 Teach has distributed $1 million in supplies and resources to teachers in the Madison City, Huntsville City, and Madison County school systems since opening its doors for the 2018-19 school year. Which brings the total amount of supplies and resources given away in its seven-year history to over $5.5 million dollars.

“It is an exciting milestone for us and one that we have never hit so early in a school year,” says Free 2 Teach Executive Director, Eula Battle. “We continue to see rapid growth in the number of teachers shopping in our store and to hear how these supplies are having a powerful impact on their students. Our goal is to get supplies into the hands of our most vulnerable children, and we are thrilled that we are reaching more classrooms, students, and teachers.”

Teachers from Madison County’s three public school systems can shop every other month and leave with an average of $545 in free supplies for their classroom.

“This organization has not only made me feel special as an educator but has also filled a huge gap in my art curriculum,” says Donna Cole, a visual arts teacher at Hampton Cove, McDonnell and Morris Elementary. “When I think of things that have brought a positive impact to my students as well as to my teaching, Free 2 Teach is at the top of my list.”

The community of Madison County supports the store through financial contributions, supply drives, and grants. A strong network of volunteers and community groups donate their time to sort and stock the shelves in preparation for teacher shoppers.

“These supporters are keeping our doors open and our shelves stocked,” says Battle, “I am so thankful and proud to be part of a community who gives back and supports education with their time and resources.”

Free 2 Teach is located at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road and is open Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p. m.

For more information go to www.free-2-teach.org or contact info@free-2-teach.org.