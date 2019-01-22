Ever dreamed of crossing the country in the Wienermobile? Now’s your chance!
Wish you were an Oscar Meyer Wiener? Looking for a job you can relish? The Wienermobile team is hiring!
Oscar Meyer is hiring one-year hotdoggers, who need to be college grads and have a big appetite for adventure.
Resumes are being accepted through January 31, and hotdoggers start in June.
For more information, check out the flyer here.
If you think you “cut the mustard,” send your resume to:
Oscar Mayer
Attn: Hotdogger Position
560 E Verona Ave
Verona, WI 53593
Or you can e-mail it to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com