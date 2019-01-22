× Ever dreamed of crossing the country in the Wienermobile? Now’s your chance!

Wish you were an Oscar Meyer Wiener? Looking for a job you can relish? The Wienermobile team is hiring!

Oscar Meyer is hiring one-year hotdoggers, who need to be college grads and have a big appetite for adventure.

Hotdoggers wanted! Apply by January 31st, and you could be seeing the country through the windshield of an American icon next year! Visit https://t.co/Zeb40u7Hbp for more details on how to apply. pic.twitter.com/uTu5U66CPY — WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) December 6, 2018

Resumes are being accepted through January 31, and hotdoggers start in June.

For more information, check out the flyer here.

If you think you “cut the mustard,” send your resume to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave

Verona, WI 53593

Or you can e-mail it to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com