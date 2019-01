COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – An employee of a restaurant in Colbert County arrived to work Tuesday morning and found a mutilated cat in one of the parking spaces.

An Animal Control Officer says the cat had been cut in half and only the top part of the body was left. This happened around 8:00 Tuesday morning at the Logan’s Roadhouse in Muscle Shoals.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the area to see if they can figure out who may have done this.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 256-386-8685. Tips can also be submitted through the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook Page