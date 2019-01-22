× Cable companies get grants for high-speed internet service in North Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Some areas of North Alabama are getting a speed boost from the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $1 million in grants for high-speed internet access in seven communities across the state.

Charter Communications received about $14,500 to help establish broadband services in Boaz’s Grace Haven subdivision and the Vickey Lane area.

Marcus Cable Associates of Birmingham received $11,022 for coverage in the East Wood Point area of Moulton.

Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative Inc. received $74, 586 for coverage near Henagar, in the Pea Ridge community.

The money comes from the state’s Broadband Accessibility Fund, which was established last year. The money is intended to help supply internet in unincorporated areas with 25,000 people or less. Money from the fund can’t exceed 20 percent of a project’s total cost.