Attorney of man charged in Riverchase Galleria mall shooting withdraws from case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The attorney for Erron Brown, the man charged with attempted murder for the shooting of Brian Wilson, 18, in the Riverchase Galleria mall Thanksgiving night, has withdrawn from the case.. This crime is connected to the fatal shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr. by Hoover Police.

Charles Salvagio was Brown’s attorney. According to a court filing Tuesday, Salvagio has a conflict in the case and could not represent Brown. WHNT News 19 reached out to Salvagio. He said he could not comment.

Last week, the judge lowered Brown’s bond from $125,000 to $60,000. The state asked the judge to reconsider.

According to the state’s motion to reconsider bond reduction, the state identified the reasons for the motion:

Erron Brown and Salvagio told the court at his January 17 preliminary hearing, he was licensed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to carry a concealed pistol at the time of the shooting. But, authorities found the defendant did not have a pistol permit.

But, agents found Brown did not have a valid pistol permit when he was arrested in Georgia on November 29, 2019, and the permit was in his wallet. But, Agent Pete da Costa looked at Brown’s wallet, which is still in investigator’s custody, for a pistol permit. But, they did not find any permit in his wallet nor other belongings.

Agents found Brown was issued a pistol permit on April 27, 2018 but it was revoked August 17, 2018, by the Birmingham Police Department when authorities say Brown was involved in a shootout at a Birmingham club, which caused an innocent bystander injury, police said.

The court report said Brown has not had a permit since August 17, 2018. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has his revoked permit. The state argued the judge should not lower Brown’s bond because he made false statements in order to pursue a lower bond. But, because he has been allegedly involved in incidents involving use of a pistol to hurt others, the state said the judge should not lower his bond.

Still, the judge did lower Brown’s bond.