× Arab NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter Back Online

The NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter located in Arab went down Tuesday morning, but has since been restored, according the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

The NWS and many of its services are essential operations, and have continued to run through the government shutdown. This means they are still able to contact technicians when problems like this arise.

(MORE: How To Program A NOAA Weather Radio)

The National Weather Service’s full statements is below:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

459 PM CST TUE JAN 22 2019 …NOAA WEATHER RADIO TRANSMITTER IN ARAB BACK IN SERVICE… NOAA WEATHER RADIO STATION WNG-642, TRANSMITTING OUT OF ARAB ON A

FREQUENCY OF 162.525 MHZ, HAS BEEN RESTORED TO SERVICE. WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS OUTAGE MAY HAVE CAUSEd.

Even when all transmitters are up you should always have multiple ways to receive information. The Live Alert 19 App is another reliable option for you to receive warnings and alerts from.