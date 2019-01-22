× Arab NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter Offline

The NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter located in Arab went down Tuesday afternoon, according the National Weather Service in Huntsville. They suspect a faulty phone line could be the source of the problem.

The NWS and many of its services are essential operations, and have continued to run through the government shutdown. This means they have been able to contact their technicians, but they do not currently have an estimated timeframe for when the transmitter will be back online.

Until then, anyone using the Arab transmitter can tune into the Huntsville or Fort Payne transmitters instead. To change this setting within your NOAA Weather Radio, you’ll need to adjust the frequency. The frequency for Huntsville’s transmitter is 162.400 MHZ; Fort Payne’s frequency is 162.500 MHZ.

The National Weather Service’s full statements is below:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

939 AM CST TUE JAN 22 2019 …NOAA WEATHER RADIO TRANSMITTER IN ARAB OFFLINE… NOAA WEATHER RADIO STATION WNG-642, TRANSMITTING OUT OF ARAB ON A

FREQUENCY OF 162.525 MHZ, IS OFF THE AIR DUE TO A SUSPECTED PHONE

LINE PROBLEM. WE HAVE CONTACTED TECHNICIANS TO FIX THE PROBLEM,

BUT DO NOT HAVE AN ESTIMATED TIME OF RESTORATION AS OF YET. DURING THE OUTAGE, PERSONS ACROSS THE LISTENING AREA CAN GET

THEIR WEATHER INFORMATION FROM OTHER STATIONS. THEY INCLUDE: KIH-20 OUT OF HUNTSVILLE, TRANSMITTING ON 162.400 MHZ.

WWF-44 OUT OF FORT PAYNE, TRANSMITTING ON 162.500 MHZ. THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION IS ALSO AVAILABLE AT OUR WEBSITE,

AT HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/HUNTSVILLE. WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS OUTAGE MAY CAUSE.

Even when all transmitters are up you should always have multiple ways to receive information. The Live Alert 19 App is another reliable option for you to receive warnings and alerts from.