Alabama ranks in bottom ten of safest states in U.S.

Alabama ranked as the 41st safest state (where 1st has the lowest crime rate) in a new study.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) has just released a 2019 study that reveals the safest cities in the United States.

Alabama has violent crime rates that are nearly 2 times higher than the national average. However, as the data shows, there are often vast differences from one city (or state) to the next.

The top four all are suburbs of the greater Birmingham area, while Northport is a smaller town adjacent to Tuscaloosa. The top five areas have violent crime statistics that are significantly below the state 7.26 average, and also the national average for violent crime, which stands at 3.47 per 1,000.

Top 20 Safest Cities in Alabama 2019

Helena Hoover Vestavia Hills Pleasant Grove Northport Daphne Cullman Foley Albertville Eufala Madison Irondale Athens Scottsboro Alexander City Tuscaloosa Auburn Dothan Florence Leeds

For more information on how the cities ranked what they did, check out the Alarms website.