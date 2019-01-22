30 arrested in DeKalb County during Friday sweep

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Authorities in DeKalb County arrested 30 people in the Kilpatrick area on Friday.
Photo Gallery
These arrests came from traffic stops and warrants served. The charges range from possession of controlled substances to driving while under the influence.
Photo Gallery
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This is a much needed tactic for law enforcement in this county. Visibility is a deterrent for crime and we plan to continue these saturation operations across the entire county.”
“I would like to thank all our deputies and the assisting agencies, which included the Cullman Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, and State Bureau of Investigations,” said Welden.
Arrests made:
Amber Leigh McKenzie (32 of Albertville)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Shawn Mitchell (37 of Fort Payne) (No mugshot Available)
- Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear
Jerry Lee Ellis Jr. (35 of Boaz)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Drug Paraphernalia
Jesse Manuel Felipe (20 of Painter)
- Minor Serving/In Possession of Alchohol
- Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
Robert Wayne Gladden (56 of Centre)
- Alcohol Possession/Open Container
Steven Allen Haynes (47 of Albertville)
- Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear
Jose Guadalupe Hernandez (19 of Crossville)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Christy Terrell Higgins (39 of Fyffe)
- Failure to Comply
- Outstanding Warrant with the Rainsville Police Department
Jasmine Amber Kelley (29 of Fyffe)
- Failure to Comply
Steven Shane McDowell (42 of Boaz)
- Poss. Of Marijuana 2nd
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Appear
- Failure to Appear
Brett Allan McGlaughan (24 of Glencoe)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
Dakota Lee Mooneyham (22 of Boaz)
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Public Intoxication
Le Duan Morales-Villaurrutia (40 of Attalla)
- DUI (Alcohol)
Jessie Dewayne Murdock (27 of Albertville)
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Alisha Jill Otinger (27 of Sylvania)
- Failure to Comply
Faith Angelic Randolph (24 of Fyffe)
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Drug Paraphernalia
Austin David Baker Samuel (18 of Dalton, Ga)
- Use False ID to Obstruct Justice
- Public Intoxication
- Resisting Arrest
- Attempting to Elude Police
Sherman Francis Sligh (28 of Virginia)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Attempting to Elude
Shannon Leon Smith (40 of Crossville)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Drug Paraphernalia
Brandy Michelle Speer (36 of Gaylesville)
- Public Intoxication
Jason William Townson (37 of Section)
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Controlled Substance
Billy Jack Tucker (40 of Boaz)
- Giving False ID to LE Officer
Jesse Elbert Whiting (26 of Albertville)
- Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
Sonya Slaton Whitten (46 of Albertville)
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Drug Paraphernalia
Jason Heath Wright (38 of Fyffe)
- Failure to Comply
Dennis Lamar Adams (49 of Section)
- Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Drug Paraphernalia
Rodney Wayne Allen (43 of Horton)
- Failure to Comply
Elvis Lee Burns (53 of Rainsville)
- Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Drug Paraphernalia
Bryan Dwight Cooper (45 of Rainsville)
- Non-Payment of Child Support (x3)
Cory Jacob Daniel (27 of Guntersville)
- Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Derrick Helms (27 of Crossville)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia