30 arrested in DeKalb County during Friday sweep

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Authorities in DeKalb County arrested 30 people in the Kilpatrick area on Friday.

These arrests came from traffic stops and warrants served. The charges range from possession of controlled substances to driving while under the influence.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This is a much needed tactic for law enforcement in this county. Visibility is a deterrent for crime and we plan to continue these saturation operations across the entire county.”

“I would like to thank all our deputies and the assisting agencies, which included the Cullman Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, and State Bureau of Investigations,” said Welden.

Arrests made:

Amber Leigh McKenzie (32 of Albertville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Shawn Mitchell (37 of Fort Payne) (No mugshot Available)

Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear

Jerry Lee Ellis Jr. (35 of Boaz)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Jesse Manuel Felipe (20 of Painter)

Minor Serving/In Possession of Alchohol

Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage

Robert Wayne Gladden (56 of Centre)

Alcohol Possession/Open Container

Steven Allen Haynes (47 of Albertville)

Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear

Jose Guadalupe Hernandez (19 of Crossville)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Christy Terrell Higgins (39 of Fyffe)

Failure to Comply

Outstanding Warrant with the Rainsville Police Department

Jasmine Amber Kelley (29 of Fyffe)

Failure to Comply

Steven Shane McDowell (42 of Boaz)

Poss. Of Marijuana 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Appear

Failure to Appear

Brett Allan McGlaughan (24 of Glencoe)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Dakota Lee Mooneyham (22 of Boaz)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Public Intoxication

Le Duan Morales-Villaurrutia (40 of Attalla)

DUI (Alcohol)

Jessie Dewayne Murdock (27 of Albertville)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Alisha Jill Otinger (27 of Sylvania)

Failure to Comply

Faith Angelic Randolph (24 of Fyffe)

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia

Austin David Baker Samuel (18 of Dalton, Ga)

Use False ID to Obstruct Justice

Public Intoxication

Resisting Arrest

Attempting to Elude Police

Sherman Francis Sligh (28 of Virginia)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Attempting to Elude

Shannon Leon Smith (40 of Crossville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Brandy Michelle Speer (36 of Gaylesville)

Public Intoxication

Jason William Townson (37 of Section)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance

Billy Jack Tucker (40 of Boaz)

Giving False ID to LE Officer

Jesse Elbert Whiting (26 of Albertville)

Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage

Sonya Slaton Whitten (46 of Albertville)

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia

Jason Heath Wright (38 of Fyffe)

Failure to Comply

Dennis Lamar Adams (49 of Section)

Distribution of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Rodney Wayne Allen (43 of Horton)

Failure to Comply

Elvis Lee Burns (53 of Rainsville)

Distribution of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Bryan Dwight Cooper (45 of Rainsville)

Non-Payment of Child Support (x3)

Cory Jacob Daniel (27 of Guntersville)

Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Derrick Helms (27 of Crossville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia