× Wetumpka looking for volunteers to help with clean-up efforts

WETUMPKA, Ala. – The City of Wetumpka announced a search for volunteers to help with clean-up from Saturday’s tornadoes.

The city was hit by four tornadoes, which caused significant damage across the city.

Volunteers looking to help with the clean-up efforts in the @CityofWetumpka should contact the @ElmoreCoEMA2 office at (334) 567-6451 beginning at 8:00 am CT today, Monday January 21. https://t.co/prP626A5Yq… pic.twitter.com/5sIpDD414l — Brian Hastings (@B_Hastings_EMA) January 21, 2019

Anyone interested in helping with clean-up and recovery should contact the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency at (334) 567-6451 for details.