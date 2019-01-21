× Wall collapses at University of North Alabama Monday afternoon

FLORENCE, Ala. – A truly bizarre incident unfolded Monday afternoon on the University of North Alabama campus.

Wesleyan Hall is one of the oldest buildings at the university – dating back before the Civil War.

Just after 2:00 p.m., a sizable portion of the third floor exterior wall gave way on the south side of the building.

Architects believe moisture had gotten behind the brick veneer and frozen overnight – causing it to separate from the building.

The university said they expect the building to reopen Tuesday morning.