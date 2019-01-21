× UNA campus turns out to honor MLK with Serve Day

FLORENCE, Ala. – Hundreds gathered on the University of North Alabama campus Monday morning to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. They remembered his fight for equality by taking on one of his biggest passions: serving others.

As a room full of volunteers stood ready to serve, a notable quote from King came to mind. “Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve.” King went on to say, “You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

“It’s one of those things where it’s a good reminder that we are all capable of helping one another,” explained Bethany Green with the Office of Student Engagement at UNA.

Although the University of North Alabama was closed for the day, students and professors showed up to work. It was the 5th annual MLK – Serve Day. They filled some 30,000 meals bags for those who need a hand. Some of the bags will stay on campus in their food pantry.

“It just feels great that I get to be a part of that,” UNA student Dylan Rose said. “It almost feels like out of obligation. I’ve had people help me out and I feel like I’ve had so much done for me, I want to give back in some way.”

This is Rose’s fourth year to pack meal bags. He’s a team leader now – helping those who are volunteering for the first time.

“One of the biggest things is getting plugged in and getting involved. Making life-long friendships, making connections; so this is super important and I would encourage everyone to get out and volunteer in anyway they can,” said Rose.

The bags represent more than a meal; they are a life lesson for the student volunteers. Brought about by a man who wanted to see a world of people serving people.

The 30,000 meals which were packed on the university campus will stay in northwest Alabama. The service project was followed up by a unity march to the UNA Baptist Campus Ministries.