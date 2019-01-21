One man killed in Lauderdale County wreck

KILLEN, Ala. – One Florida man was killed in a wreck on Sunday night outside Killen, according to Alabama State Troopers.

John Cameron Crouch was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. when his car hit a tree on the driver’s side.

Troopers say Crouch was not wearing his seatbelt.

Crouch was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroner.

The crash occurred on County Road 73 near the intersection of County Road 34 approximately 10 miles north of Killen.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.