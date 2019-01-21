HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two of the top boys basketball teams in the area battled it out at the Marvin Stone Classic, but in the end it was class 6A's number six team Mae Jemison beating James Clemens 52-47.
Mae Jemison downs James Clemens in Marvin Stone Classic
