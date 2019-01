× Huntsville man killed in Madison County wreck Sunday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville man was killed in a wreck Sunday night.

According to officials, Martin Reed Gentle, 31, was killed when his vehicle ran off the road into a tree.

The crash occurred two miles east of Huntsville on St. Clair Lane.

Investigators said Gentle was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.