Huntsville beats Decatur Heritage Christian in the Marvin Stone Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville basketball hit a few big shots down the stretch to cruise to a 69-57 win over class 1A's top ranked team Decatur Heritage Christian in the Marvin Stone Classic.

"What a great event. I was young but I remember Marvin Stone," said Huntsville head boys basketball coach Christian Schweers. "Just an incredible person, incredible player and it's an honor for us to be able to be here and represent him and carry on his memory and his legacy."

"It's awesome I mean the things that he's done, this tournament, the last you know the last couple years," said Huntsville senior power forward Nathan Moore. "We played here last year and it was awesome and this year it didn't let down it was great man so I'm just glad we can come and play basketball and get something organized for him."